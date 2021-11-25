Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.01 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Black Knight worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $185,043,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.