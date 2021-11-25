Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.16 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Chemours worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 390.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 412.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CC stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

