Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.31 Million Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orange worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Orange by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

