Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.45 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of MongoDB worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MongoDB by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.65.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $507.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.