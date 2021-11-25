Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.65% of O-I Glass worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 67,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in O-I Glass by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

OI stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

