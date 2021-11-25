Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of ONE Gas worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

