Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Webster Financial worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

