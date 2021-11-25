Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of LHC Group worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.04. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.06 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

