Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,772 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of First Solar worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

