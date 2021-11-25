Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.06.

PH traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.04. The stock had a trading volume of 499,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

