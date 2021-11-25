ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.47 million and $539.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,524.52 or 0.99143089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.17 or 0.00666046 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003351 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.