Particl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,458.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and $13,458.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.49 or 0.00816098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,741,394 coins and its circulating supply is 11,716,988 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.