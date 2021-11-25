PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PYPL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $188.71. 13,344,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.41 and its 200-day moving average is $265.40. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.