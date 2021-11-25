PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAY traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) on Thursday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). The stock had a trading volume of 336,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,322. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 694.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.86. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.69).

Get PayPoint alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.