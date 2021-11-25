PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PAY stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) on Thursday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). 336,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,322. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 694.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,047.86. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.69).

Get PayPoint alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.