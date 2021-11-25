PECULIUM Hits One Day Volume of $2.57 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00235573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012381 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

