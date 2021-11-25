Pendle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $486,836.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $40.23 million and $486,836.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.28 or 0.07522855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00087925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,487.16 or 1.00242051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

