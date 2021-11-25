Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $131,870.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 59,443,730 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

