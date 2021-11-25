Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Tops $164.55 on Major Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $164.55 or 0.00278518 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1,157.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

