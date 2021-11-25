PEPS Coin One Day Volume Reaches $24,118.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 299.6% higher against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $3.62 million and $24,118.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00264070 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

