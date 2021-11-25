Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.