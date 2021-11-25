PERI Finance (PERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $2.11 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.31 or 0.07606430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.50 or 0.99901432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,538,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

