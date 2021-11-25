Permission Coin Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $25.70 million and $220,782.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,412,518,411 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

