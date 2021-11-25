Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 311,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,979. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Personalis by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

