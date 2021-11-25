Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 311,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,979. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. Personalis has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

