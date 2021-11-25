Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.00).

LON PETS opened at GBX 474.60 ($6.20) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 486.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

