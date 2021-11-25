Pfizer (PFE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2021 – Pfizer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,556,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The firm has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

