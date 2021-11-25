PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

ISD opened at $15.96 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

