Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 78.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 78.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $163,573.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.06 or 0.07631481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,372.25 or 0.99722587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.