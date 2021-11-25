Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $2.84

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00004825 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $292.58 million and $25.43 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,523.89 or 0.99432080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.15 or 0.00669662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.