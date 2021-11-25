Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,154 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PHAT opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

