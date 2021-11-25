Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,159. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

