Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $22.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.41 billion and the highest is $22.65 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $103.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.14 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

