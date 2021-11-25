Phore (PHR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $99.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.82 or 0.00804673 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,512,951 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

