PIBBLE (PIB) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $41.44 million and approximately $620,949.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00090107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012331 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

