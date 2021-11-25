PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Tops $0.73

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.83 million and $760,200.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00235573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012381 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

