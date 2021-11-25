Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $950,654.73 and $14,375.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003436 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018434 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

