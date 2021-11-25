Pillar Price Hits $0.0346 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $8.97 million and $178,380.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

