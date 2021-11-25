Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.53

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $14.51. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 244,642 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

