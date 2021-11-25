Piper Sandler Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.66. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $134.96 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

