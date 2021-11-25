Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Sunrun stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,221. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

