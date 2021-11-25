Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $299.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $208.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.66. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $486.83.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $112,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.