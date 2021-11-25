Pirate Chain Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $346.59 million and $748,859.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.80 or 0.00487311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00230963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00100159 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,437,706 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

