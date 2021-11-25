PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $728,800.47 and $1,359.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

