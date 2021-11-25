Pizza (PIZZA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $181,421.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $181,421.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011831 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00320747 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.55 or 0.00654400 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

