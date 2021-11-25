Plair Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $16,447.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

