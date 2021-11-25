PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.57 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

