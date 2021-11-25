Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.0098 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $279,178.10 and approximately $2,230.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.31 or 0.07604226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.49 or 1.00433027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

