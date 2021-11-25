Playkey Trading Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $524,072.08 and $114,181.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

