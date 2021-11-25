Pluton Market Cap Hits $8.37 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00016585 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 86.1% higher against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $8.37 million and $838,578.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.